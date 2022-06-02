Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Seatbelt Pretensioner market was valued at 3238.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A seatbelt pre-tensioner is a device installed in late-model vehicles to reduce slack that may exist in a seatbelt system at the moment of a frontal collision. Having the seatbelt system snug allows the supplemental restraint airbag system to work most effectively.APAC occupies the largest share by volume and value, due to the high vehicle sales in the region.

By Market Verdors:

ZF

Autoliv

Delphi

ITW Safety

Tokai Rika

AmSafe

Daimler

Hyundai Motor Group

Daicel Corporation

Far Europe Holding

Iron Force Industrial

By Types:

Buckle Pretensioner

Retractor Pretensioner

By Applications:

OEM

Aftermarket

