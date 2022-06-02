Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) market was valued at 249.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers is raw materials for synthesis of concrete high water reducing agent (WRA). WRA affects mainly the fresh properties of concrete by reducing the amount of water used by 5% to 12% while maintaining a certain level of consistency. The use of WRA may accelerate or retard the initial setting time of concrete. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) consumption market is 1572.5 K MT. China is the largest supplier and consumer of Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) in the region, capturing about 70.85% of Asia-Pacific Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) sales. Japan and Korea are also important region of Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) consumption. Other important regions also include Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc. In Asia-Pacific market, Oxiranchem is the Asia-Pacific leader, which has gained market share increase from 16.53% in 2013 to 22.17% in 2017. In China, its revenue share was 35.64% in 2017, with 5 plant all over China. Lotte Chemical, Clariant, Huangma, Kelong Chemical and Taijie Chemical are also important players.

By Market Verdors:

Lotte Chemical

Viswaat Chemicals Limited

Clariant

Oxiranchem

Huangma

Kelong Chemical

Taijie Chemical

Lingan Technology

HAPEC

Jiahua

Xingtai Lantian

Fushun Xiulin

Hebei Guopeng

Jilin Zhongxin

Fushun Dongke

By Types:

HPEG

MPEG

APEG

TPEG

By Applications:

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 HPEG

1.4.3 MPEG

1.4.4 APEG

1.4.5 TPEG

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercial Concrete

1.5.3 Pre-cast Concrete Units

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Market

1.8.1 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Production Sites, Area Served, P

