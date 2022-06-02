Awnings Fabric Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Awnings Fabric market was valued at 260.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Awning fabrics are very different from other textiles. They have an advanced set of properties which allow them to withstand annual changes in temperature, along with the other challenges posed by life outdoors, including UV lightening and damage caused by rain or dirt. They are strong enough to resist tearing effectively, even on seams and hems, and stay taut despite being opened and closed thousands of times.Awnings were once made from canvas. Acrylic was a synthetic alternative which replaced canvas in the early 1960s, while polyester arrived in recent years using environmentally-conscious manufacturing processes. Acrylic looks and feels like canvas, while polyester has a thinner, flatter texture with a matt surface. Polyester`s more recent development meant a high-tech composition, with advantages in terms of strength, light fastness, UVA and UVB projection and nano-coatings. Acrylic has developed and now offers similar properties in these areas. Therefore the main difference is in the texture and feel of the fabric. Synthetic awning fabric is generally made from vinyl, acrylic, polyester, or a combination of any of the three. The way that synthetic fabric is formed and how it is coated, backed, and dyed will all make a difference in how it performances. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Awnings Fabric in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Awnings Fabric market size in terms of production is projected to grow to 24474 K Sqm by 2022 from 18906 K Sqm in 2017 (estimated), with a CAGR 5.30%. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, EU and North America are remarkable in the global Awnings Fabric industry because of their market share and technology status of Awnings Fabric. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry. The price of Awnings Fabric differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Awnings Fabric quality from different companies. Although the market competition of Awnings Fabric is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Awnings Fabric and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

By Market Verdors:

Glen Raven, Inc

Recasens USA

Twitchell

Graniteville

TenCate

Marlen Textiles

SunSetter

Herculite

Cooley

Para SpA

Giovanardi GmbH

Schmitz-Werke GmbH

Sunesta

SRF Limited

Sattler

By Types:

Canvas Awning Fabric

Acrylic Awning Fabric

Vinyl Awning Fabrics

Polyester Fabrics

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Awnings Fabric Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Awnings Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Canvas Awning Fabric

1.4.3 Acrylic Awning Fabric

1.4.4 Vinyl Awning Fabrics

1.4.5 Polyester Fabrics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Awnings Fabric Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Awnings Fabric Market

1.8.1 Global Awnings Fabric Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Awnings Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Awnings Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Awnings Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Awnings Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Awnings Fabric Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Awnings Fabric Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Awnings Fabric Sales V

