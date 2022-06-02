Uncategorized

Chelating Agents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chelating Agents market was valued at 2207.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chelating agents are chemical compounds that react with metal ions to form a stable, water-soluble complex. They are also known as chelants, chelators, or sequestering agents.Biodegradable chelating agents are likely to capture a significant share of the chelating agents market in the coming years, especially in EU and USA, owing to potential health and environmental hazards associated with non-biodegradable organic chelating compounds.

By Market Verdors:

  • BASF

  • AkzoNobel

  • Fuyang Biotech

  • DowDuPont

  • Dongxiao Biotech

  • Kaixiang BioChem

  • Taihe Chem

  • PMP

  • Kemira

  • Innospec

  • Jungbunzlauer

  • AVA Chemicals

  • Roquette Freres

  • Langyatai

  • ADM

  • Huntsman

  • Qingshuiyuan

  • IRO Chelating

  • Tosoh

  • Unischem

  • Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

  • Organophosphonates

  • Aminopolycarboxylates

  • Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts

  • Detergent

  • Water Treatment

  • Personal Care

  • Pulp & Paper

  • Food & Beverage

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chelating Agents Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

1.4.3 Organophosphonates

1.4.4 Aminopolycarboxylates

1.4.5 Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Detergent

1.5.3 Water Treatment

1.5.4 Personal Care

1.5.5 Pulp & Paper

1.5.6 Food & Beverage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chelating Agents Market

1.8.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chelating Agents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chelating Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chelating Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chelating Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Chelating Agents Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chelating Agents Sal

 

