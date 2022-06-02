Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material market was valued at 457.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters is suitable for manufacturing various filter layers, such as automotive air-conditioning filters, vacuum cleaner filters and various household air purifier filters.The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan, China, such as Berry Global, Kimberly-Clark, Toray, Mitsui Chemicals, H&V. At present, Berry Global is the world leader, holding nearly 12% sales market share in 2019. The top five manufacturers held over 49% of the market, in terms of Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters revenue in 2019. In 2019, the global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters consumption market is lead by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 37% of global consumption of Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters.
By Market Verdors:
- Berry Global
- Kimberly-Clark
- Toray
- Monadnock Non-Wovens
- SWM
- Lydall
- H&V
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Fitesa
- Neenah
- Don & Low
- Welcron Group
- Zisun Technology
- Xinlong Group
- Handanhy
- Mingguan
- Net Weight 85-90 (g/m2)
- Net Weight 90-100 (g/m2)
- Net Weight Above 100 (g/m2)
- Household Air Cleaners
- Car Air Conditioners
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Net Weight 85-90 (g/m2)
1.4.3 Net Weight 90-100 (g/m2)
1.4.4 Net Weight Above 100 (g/m2)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Household Air Cleaners
1.5.3 Car Air Conditioners
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Market
1.8.1 Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
