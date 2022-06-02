Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material market was valued at 457.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters is suitable for manufacturing various filter layers, such as automotive air-conditioning filters, vacuum cleaner filters and various household air purifier filters.The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan, China, such as Berry Global, Kimberly-Clark, Toray, Mitsui Chemicals, H&V. At present, Berry Global is the world leader, holding nearly 12% sales market share in 2019. The top five manufacturers held over 49% of the market, in terms of Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters revenue in 2019. In 2019, the global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters consumption market is lead by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 37% of global consumption of Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material for Pocket Filters.

Berry Global

Kimberly-Clark

Toray

Monadnock Non-Wovens

SWM

Lydall

H&V

Mitsui Chemicals

Fitesa

Neenah

Don & Low

Welcron Group

Zisun Technology

Xinlong Group

Handanhy

Mingguan

