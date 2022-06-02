Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market was valued at 26.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is often used in cement grinding aids to replace Triethanolamine and Triisopropanolamine in grinding aid raw materials. Diethanol Isopropanolamine is a new green grinding aids raw materials.The global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, Africa & Middle East and India, such as Nanjing Hongbaoli, VISWAAT Chemical, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Lucky Chemical Industry and Beijing Debora Chemicals. At present, Nanjing Hongbaoli is the world leader, holding 20.40% production market share in 2017. The global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) increases from 82.8 K MT in 2012 to 168.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 11.26%. In 2016, the global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 63.18% of global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA). Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) downstream is wide and recently Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cement Grinding Aid, Surfactant and others. Globally, the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cement Grinding Aid. Cement Grinding Aid account for nearly 90.13% of total downstream consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global.

By Market Verdors:

Nanjing Hongbaoli

VISWAAT Chemical

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)

Lucky Chemical Industry

Beijing Debora Chemicals

Horizon Chemical Industry

FORTISCHEM

Shandong Hongyi Technology

Jiangshan Yuxuan Technology

Yunlong Industrial Development

Fushun East King Tech

By Types:

Content 85%

Content >90%

By Applications:

Cement Grinding Aid

Surfactant

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

