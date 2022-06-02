Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Exterior Wall Putty Powder market was valued at 3467.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Exterior wall putty powder is a kind of construction materials, used to make the exterior wall smoother and it is mainly composed of white cement, heavy calcium carbonate and additives. It is widely used in some Asian countries, especially in China and India. Before painting the walls, the putty powder needs to be mixed with water.The exterior wall putty powder industry has got a stable development in the past five years. In 2014, the total capacity is about 3562 K MT. In the past five years, the production of exterior wall putty powder maintained a 9.13% compound average growth rate.

By Market Verdors:

Asian Paints

British Paints

Walplast

Birla White

Acro Paints India Limited

Platinum Plaster Ltd

Timbermate Products

J.K. Cement Ltd

Mapei

Golchha Pigments

Nippon Paint

Sujatha Paints

SSM

SIKA

Lions

Weber-Saint gobain

Huarun

Surfa Coats

Long Zhen

Truefit Skim Coat Products

Duobang

Gomix Building Materials

By Types:

Water Resistant Type

Alkali Type

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial Building

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Exterior Wall Putty Powder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Water Resistant Type

1.4.3 Alkali Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market

1.8.1 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Exterior Wall Putty Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Exterior Wall Putty Powder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016

