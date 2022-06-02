Recycle Yarn Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Recycle Yarn market was valued at 32.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.Recycle yarn can be classified as Recycled PET Yarn, Recycled Cotton Yarn, Recycled Nylon Yarn and others in terms of raw material source. Recycled PET Yarn is the major kind of recycle yarn due to the comparatively convenient source-the PET bottles. In 2015, Recycled PET Yarn takes 67.27% global share of the whole recycle yarn market and the product is mainly produced in China. The market of Recycled Cotton Yarn and Recycled Nylon Yarn are more fragmented, with USA and European countries as the major producing area. The market of recycle yarn is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers from transnational players to small private companies. The largest producers of recycle yarn in the worldwide are located in China, which specifically specialized in manufacturing of recycled PET yarn. Major players are Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke chemical fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech from China, Martex Fiber and Unifi from USA. The largest production area of recycle yarn is China, USA, Europe and India are also major producing area of recycle yarn.

By Market Verdors:

