Dog Apparels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Dog Apparels market was valued at 750.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.84% from 2021 to 2027.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Dog Apparels include apparel (coats, jackets and sweaters), boots, shoes, socks, shirts, tank tops, costumes, dresses, life jackets & swimsuits and so on.North America is the largest market with about 57.08% revenue share in 2018. Geographically, APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially China and Japan, which plays a more important role in the world. The vendors are increasing competing against each other.Vendors` sales share is not large, the top two Weatherbeeta and Ruffwear accounted for 2.01% and 1.87% of the total share respectively.
By Market Verdors:
- Weatherbeeta
- Ruffwear
- Pet Life
- Hurtta
- Canine Styles
- TRIXIE
- LAZYBONEZZ
- RC Pet Products
- Ultra Paws
- Muttluks
- Walkabout Harnesses
- Kurgo
- fabdog
- Ralph Lauren Pets
- Moshiqa
- Foggy Mountain Dog Coats
- Chilly Dogs
- Equafleece
- Pawz
- Ezydog
- Healers Pet Care
- Thundershirt
- CHEEPET
- Silver Paw
- Mungo & Maud
By Types:
- Jacket
- Dress
- Sweater
- Boots/Shoes
By Applications:
- Home Use
- Commercial Use
