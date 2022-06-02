Waterborne Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Waterborne Adhesives market was valued at 1259.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Waterborne adhesives or water-based adhesives are mainly compounded with water as a diluent rather than volatile organic solvent and also they can be considered as low VOC adhesives.Increasing demand from the automotive and building and construction industry supported by increasing disposable income of middle class families is one of the major factor boosting the demand for the waterborne adhesives in the region.

By Market Verdors:

3M

DowDuPont

Corning

Ashland

Arkema

Franklin International

Alfa International

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Hexion

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Jowat AG

Evans Adhesive

Benson Polymers

Collano Adhesives

Mactac

Sika

By Types:

Starch/Dextrin Adhesives

Protein/Casein Adhesives

Vinyl Acetate Adhesives

Rubber Latex Adhesives

By Applications:

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Wood & Furniture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Waterborne Adhesives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Starch/Dextrin Adhesives

1.4.3 Protein/Casein Adhesives

1.4.4 Vinyl Acetate Adhesives

1.4.5 Rubber Latex Adhesives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Building and Construction

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Wood & Furniture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Waterborne Adhesives Market

1.8.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waterborne Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Waterborne Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2

