High Flux Magnetics Powder Core Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Flux Magnetics Powder Core market was valued at 98.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Magnetics High Flux cores are distributed air gap cores made from a 50% Nickel and 50% Iron alloy powder for the highest available biasing capability of any powder core material. It is a powder alloy material with the highest magnetic Flux among all magnetic materials, also known as High Flux magnetic powder core. The relative permeability is about (14~160), and the saturation flux density is about 1.5T. Ferro-nickel magnetic powder core has excellent DC bias capability, high saturation magnetic flux density and low core loss and high energy storage characteristics. High Flux magnetic cores have many advantages in applications with High power, High DC bias and High AC. The saturated flux density of high-flux alloy is twice that of MPP alloy and more than three times that of ferrite. High Flux magnetic powder cores provide higher DC bias current and AC Flux density. Compared with iron powder core, HighFlux magnetic powder core has lower loss and higher DC bias capability. The magnetic loss of High Flux magnetic powder cores is lower than that of XFlux(ferro-silicon alloy) magnetic powder cores with equal bias capacity. In general, inductors using High Flux magnetic cores are much smaller in size than inductors using MPP, iron cores and ferrites.From the perspective of product market application, new energy, automobile and consumer electronics are the main application fields of High Flux Magnetics Powder Core, among which the consumption of new energy vehicles in 2019 accounts for 35%, which is the largest consumption field. At present, the world`s major manufacturers include MAGNETICS , Chang Sung Corporation, Micrometals, Inc. , Dongbu Electronic Matrrials and KDM. In 2019, the share of major manufacturers exceeded 70%. It is expected that the industry competition will become more fierce in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market.

By Market Verdors:

Chang Sung Corporation

MAGNETICS

Micrometals, Inc.

Samwha Capacitor Group

KDM

Dongbu Electronic Matrrials

DMEGC

By Types:

26? High Flux

60? High Flux

125? High Flux

147? High Flux

160? High Flux

By Applications:

New Energy

Automobile Industry

Consumer Electronic

Telecommunication

