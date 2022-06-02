BPADA Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global BPADA market was valued at 18.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

BPADA, a kind of special monomer, is one of the main raw materials to make high performance PEI.The BPADA industry is highly monopolized by SABIC. BPADA is a very important intermediate for SABIC to produce its ULTEM polyetherimide resins. Thus, SABIC is the largest manufacturer of BPADA in the world, holding more than 99% market share. As for other countries, such as China, due to the weak demand, manufacturers engaged in the industry just produce a small amount of BPADA. In fact, they just have some BPADA in stock, preferring production according to orders. Global production of BPADA increased from 11406 MT in 2013 to 14491 MT in 2017. Europe and North America are the major consumption regions of BPADA as SABIC has PEI facilities in the two regions. Demand from other regions is really tiny.

By Market Verdors:

SABIC

GuChuang New Chemical Materials

Shanghai Plastics Research Institute

By Types:

?99.0%

?99.0%

By Applications:

Polyetherimide

