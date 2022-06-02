Non-resilient Flooring Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-resilient Flooring market was valued at 24839.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-resilient flooring are floor cover products that do not flex under pressure and are generally made of organic hard surfaced flooring materials such as ceramic and porcelain tiles, solid and engineered hardwood, laminates, natural stone, slate and bricks.

By Market Verdors:

Shaw Industries Group

Mohawk Industries

Mannington Mills

Armstrong Flooring

Grupo Lamosa

Kajaria Ceramics

RAK Ceramics

Daltile

Ceramica Saloni

China Ceramics

By Types:

Ceramic

Stone

Wood and Laminates

By Applications:

Residential

Non-residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-resilient Flooring Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-resilient Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ceramic

1.4.3 Stone

1.4.4 Wood and Laminates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-resilient Flooring Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Non-resilient Flooring Market

1.8.1 Global Non-resilient Flooring Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-resilient Flooring Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-resilient Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-resilient Flooring Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Non-resilient Flooring Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-resilient Flooring Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Non-resil

