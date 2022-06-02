2-Mercaptoethanol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 2-Mercaptoethanol market was valued at 62.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2-Mercaptoethanol (also ß-mercaptoethanol, BME, 2BME, 2-ME or ß-met) is the chemical compound with the formula HOCH2CH2SH. 2-ME is a colorless liquid, with an amine-like odor. It is flammable and soluble in water and various organic solvents.2-ME can be used as the intermediate in the production of PVC stabilizer, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, solvent and stabilizer, initial product for chemical syntheses, water treatment and corrosion inhibitor. 2-Mercaptoethanol is a niche market with three companies hold a majority share. BASF Chevron and Sunion are top players, which serves customers around the world. There are also small players in China that supply 2-Mercaptoethanol in small scale, but supply is not stable. BASF has customers mainly from EMEA and Asia region, while Chevron produce 2-ME from Belgium for North America market, as well as some Asian countries like India. Sunion from China has gaining growing importance to the global market, its customers range from Asian countries like Japan and Korea, to Middle East market.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

? 99%

By Applications:

Consumer & Industrial Applications

Agrochemicals

Polymers and Rubber Applications

Water Treatment Applications

