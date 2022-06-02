Bio herbicides Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio herbicides market was valued at 1323.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chemical based herbicides are known to create water and soil pollution. These chemicals affect human health through food consumption. Bio-herbicide is compound derived from microbes including fungi, bacteria, and protozoa.Organic farming has gained popularity among consumers demanding for organically produced vegetables and food grains. Increasing awareness programs to educate consumers regarding noxious chemical impacts is anticipated to trigger the global product usage. Manufacturers in collaboration with local governing bodies have been focusing on educating farmers for increasing the bio-herbicides consumption. The shift in consumer preference towards healthier and nutritional food products is also expected to positively impact overall product demand. Low prices of synthetic herbicides are expected to remain a key challenge for its penetration in the global market. Additionally, chemical based herbicides are known to show better results on account of which farmers tend to use them more than bio-herbicides. Lack of awareness among the farmers is also anticipated to restrain the industry development in the near future. Integration of bio-herbicides with chemical herbicides increases the impact of bio based products on weed and helps in enhancing the process efficiency.

By Market Verdors:

BHA (BioHerbicides Australia)

Certified Organics Australia

Emery Oleochemicals

Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers

MycoLogic

By Types:

Granular

Liquid

By Applications:

Seed

Soil

Foliar

Post-Harvest

