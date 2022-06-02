Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane market was valued at 210.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Guided bone regeneration (GBR) and guided tissue regeneration (GTR) are dental surgical procedures that use barrier membranes to direct the growth of new bone and gingival tissue at sites with insufficient volumes or dimensions of bone or gingiva for proper function, esthetics or prosthetic restoration. Guided bone regeneration typically refers to ridge augmentation or bone regenerative procedures; guided tissue regeneration typically refers to regeneration of periodontal attachment.The global well-known brands in Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane market include Geistlich(19.99%), Zimmer Biomet(12.05%), Yantai Zhenghai Bio-tech(9.47%), Botiss Biomaterials(6.96%), Danaher Corporation(6.14%), Sunstar(4.47%), Dentsply Sirona(4.24%), ACE Surgical(2.95%), OraPharma(1.32%), Neoss Limited(1.27%), Keystone Dental(0.64%), BEGO(0.58%), Bioteck(0.51%), Dentegris(0.18%), Genoss(0.17%) and others(29.04%). The application area of Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane includes Hospital and Dental Dental Clinicl. In terms of types, Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane can be divided into Absorbable Membrane and Non-absorbable Membrane. On basis of geography, Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane is manufactured in North America, Europe, China and Korea.

By Market Verdors:

Geistlich

Zimmer Biomet

Yantai Zhenghai Bio-tech

Botiss Biomaterials

Danaher Corporation

Sunstar

Dentsply Sirona

ACE Surgical

OraPharma

Neoss Limited

Keystone Dental

BEGO

Bioteck

Dentegris

Genoss

By Types:

Absorbable Membrane

Non-absorbable Membrane

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Dental Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Absorbable Membrane

1.4.3 Non-absorbable Membrane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Dental Dental Clinic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market

1.8.1 Global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

