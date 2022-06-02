Curcumin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Curcumin market was valued at 163.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.The industry`s main producers are Synthite, Sabinsa and Indena, which together account for 35.85% of revenues in 2019. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at more than 62 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Synthite

Sabinsa

Indena

Biomax

K.Patel Phyto

Arjuna

Naturite

Konark

Green Natural Extracts

Star Hi Herbs

Ningbo Herb

Zhongda Bio

Chenguang Biotech

Tianxu Biotech

Tairui Biotech

By Types:

Oil Soluble

Water Soluble

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Curcumin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Curcumin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Oil Soluble

1.4.3 Water Soluble

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Curcumin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food and Beverage

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Curcumin Market

1.8.1 Global Curcumin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Curcumin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Curcumin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Curcumin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Curcumin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Curcumin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Curcumin Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Curcumin Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Curcumin Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Curcumin Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue

