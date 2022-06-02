N-Bromosuccinimide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global N-Bromosuccinimide market was valued at 20.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) is a chemical reagent which is used in radical substitution and electrophilic addition reactions in organic chemistry. NBS can be considered a convenient source of cationic bromine. N-Bromo Succinamide (NBS) is a popular bromination reagent. It is a versatile source of bromine for reactions such as electrophilic additions and radical substitution.At present, the major manufacturers of N-Bromosuccinimide are concentrated in Suru Chemical? Halides Chemicals? Nantong Jianru? Nanjing TianNing Chemical, etc. Suru Chemical is the world leader, holding 15.15% production market share in 2016. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, N-Bromosuccinimide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of N-Bromosuccinimide is estimated to be 2966 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Suru Chemical

Halides Chemicals

Nantong Jianru

Nanjing TianNing Chemical

Kente Catalysts

Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical

Purecha Group

Zhejiang Deqing Yinyuan Biotechnology

Nikakem Products

Jiangxi Dasuo Chemical

Guannan East Chemical

Anhui Wotu Chemical

By Types:

Content 99%

Content 98%

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticides Industry

