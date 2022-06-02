Chain Hoist Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chain Hoist market was valued at 2103.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chain Hoist is a mechanical device for lifting material, consisting of chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.In terms of production, the global chain hoist market accounted for 3593 K Units in 2015, and is anticipated to reach 4991 K Units by 2021. China is the dominant producer and exporter of chain hoist, the production of chain hoist is 1639 K Unit in 2015, according about 45.62% of the total amount. China is also the biggest consumer of chain hoist, with the consumption market share of about 38.13% in 2015. EU is the second largest production area, with the market share of 19.01% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve. Leading players in chain hoist industry are Columbus McKinnon, Terex, KITO, Konecranes, and Hitachi Industrial. Columbus McKinnon is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 14.48% share of the market. The price of chain hoist is lower year by year from 569 USD/Unit in 2011 to 524 USD/Unit in 2015. The product profit margin is about 27.41% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Columbus McKinnon

KITO

Konecranes

Hitachi Industrial

ABUS crane systems

Ingersoll Rand

TBM

Zhejiang Guanlin

Zhejiang Wuyi

J.D.Neuhaus L.P.

Liftket

Shanghai yiying

TOYO

TXK

Chongqing Kinglong

WKTO

DAESAN

GIS AG

Nucleon

PLANETA

Liaochengwuhuan

Manual Chain Hoists

Electric Chain Hoists

Air Chain Hoists

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chain Hoist Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chain Hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Manual Chain Hoists

1.4.3 Electric Chain Hoists

1.4.4 Air Chain Hoists

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chain Hoist Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Factories

1.5.3 Construction Sites

1.5.4 Marinas & Shipyards

1.5.5 Mining & Excavating Operation

1.5.6 Warehouse

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chain Hoist Market

1.8.1 Global Chain Hoist Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chain Hoist Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chain Hoist Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chain Hoist Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chain Hoist Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Chain Hoist Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chain Hoist Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Chain Hoist S

