Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) market was valued at 23.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether is a colorless liquid.Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether uses and applications include: Reactive diluent for radiation-curable coatings; comonomer in specialty coatings manufacturing; monomer for tackifying adhesives; functional monomer for weathering-resistant and radiation-curing paints.BASF is the No.1 players, it takes about 44.52% of the global market production in 2017, but now she shifts some of its consumption, esp. the usage in China plant, from Hubei Xinjing, which plants are located in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province, China.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Ashland

Hubei Xinjing

Chongqing RICI

By Types:

Normal Product

Customized Product

By Applications:

Fluroresin

Modifiers

