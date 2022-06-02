Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market was valued at 8664.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ground-granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS or GGBFS) is obtained by quenching molten iron slag (a by-product of iron and steel-making) from a blast furnace in water or steam, to produce a glassy, granular product that is then dried and ground into a fine powder. Ground -granulated blast furnace is highly cementitious and high in CSH (calcium silicate hydrates) which is a strength enhancing compound which increases the strength, durability and appearance of the concrete.The industry`s leading producers are ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel and POSCO, with revenues of 5.70%, 4.07%, 2.67% and 4.27% respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Hesteel Group

JFE Steel

Tata Steel

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

NLMK Group

Gerdau

Shougang Group

US Steel

By Types:

Specific Surface Area ? 300m²/Kg

Specific Surface Area ? 400m²/Kg

Specific Surface Area ? 500m²/Kg

By Applications:

Cement Production

Concrete Aggregate

Roadbed Material

