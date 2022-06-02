Tuberculin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Tuberculin market was valued at 244.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tuberculin, also known as purified protein derivative is a combination of proteins that are used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. This use is referred to as the tuberculin skin test and is recommended only for those at high risk. Injection is done into the skin. After 48 to 72 hours if there is more than a five to ten millimeter area of swelling the test is considered positive. A tuberculin skin test (also called a Mantoux tuberculin test) is done to see if people have ever been exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The test is done by putting a small amount of TB protein (antigens) under the top layer of skin on the inner forearm. All tuberculin should comply with the WHO requirements for tuberculin.

By Market Verdors:

SSI

Sanofi Pasteur

Zoetis

Thermo Fisher (Prionics)

Par Sterile

Japan BCG Laboratory

PPD-S

PPD RT23

Human Use

Animal Use

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tuberculin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tuberculin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PPD-S

1.4.3 PPD RT23

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tuberculin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Human Use

1.5.3 Animal Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Tuberculin Market

1.8.1 Global Tuberculin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tuberculin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tuberculin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tuberculin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tuberculin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Tuberculin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tuberculin Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Tuberculin Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Tuberculin Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Tuberculin Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gro

