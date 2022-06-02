Suture Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Suture market was valued at 87.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure.The suture market concentration degree is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe in terms of geography, but from the key manufacturers the key technology and high-end products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, and Peters Surgical etc. The key manufacturers operate globally through their OEM partners and distributors. Some manufacturers from China, India and America produce on contract for global brands, such as Teleflex Medical from USA, Surgical Specialties Corporation from Canada, Dolphin from India, ARC Medical Supplies and Huaiyin Micra from China, as well as selling suture products with their own brand. The market for surgical suture will be majorly driven by factors such as year on year increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, worldwide aging population and technological developments result in strong demand for suture. The market for surgical sutures is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, Peters Surgical, B. Braun, Internacional Farmacéutica, Kono Seisakusho, DemeTech, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Mani, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals and AD Surgical etc. Their manufacturing bases scatter around the globe. In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, expected that the suture price will be stable in the short term.

By Market Verdors:

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

B.Braun

Internacional Farmacéutica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Mani

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

AD Surgical

Dolphin

Usiol

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

Assut Medical Sarl

Teleflex

Lotus Surgicals

CONMED

United Medical Industries

W.L. Gore & Associates

Sutures India Pvt

Huaiyin Micra

Weihai Wego

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products

Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology

JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products

Jiangxi Longteng

Shanghai Tianqing

Huaian Angle

By Types:

Absorbable sutures

Non-absorbable sutures

By Applications:

Human Application

Veterinary Application

