Water-based Defoamers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Water-based Defoamers market was valued at 2409.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water based defoamers are different types of oils and waxes dispersed in a water base.Asia-Pacific market took up about 38% the global market in 2018, followed by Europe (29.49%), and ROW shared about 32%.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

AMS (Applied Material Solutions)

Wacker Chemie AG

Kemira

ShinEtsu

DOW

Air Products and Chemistry Inc

Crucible Chemical Company

Munzing Chemie

BYK

DATIAN Chemical

By Types:

Silicone Defoamer

Non-silicone Defoamer

By Applications:

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

