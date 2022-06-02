Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials market was valued at 868.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Thermal interface material is a kind of material applied between power devices and electronic radiators. It is mainly used to fill the micro voids and uneven holes on the surface caused by the connection or contact between the two materials to improve the heat dissipation performance.Global Thermal Interface Materials key players are mainly located in US, Europe and Japan, like Dow, Panasonic, Parker Hannifin, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Laird, Henkel, Fujipoly, Tanyuan Technology and DuPont, etc. Global top five players hold a share nearly 40 percent.
By Market Verdors:
Dow
Panasonic
Parker Hannifin
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Laird
Henkel
Fujipoly
DuPont
Aavid (Boyd Corporation)
3M
Wacker
H.B. Fuller Company
Denka Company Limited
Dexerials Corporation
Tanyuan Technology
Jones Tech PLC
Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology
By Types:
Silicone Gasket
Graphite Pad
Thermal Conductive Paste
Thermal Conductive Adhesive Tape
Thermal Conductive Film
Phase Change Materials
By Applications:
LED Industry
Computer Industry
Energy Industry
Telecommunications Industry
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Silicone Gasket
1.4.3 Graphite Pad
1.4.4 Thermal Conductive Paste
1.4.5 Thermal Conductive Adhesive Tape
1.4.6 Thermal Conductive Film
1.4.7 Phase Change Materials
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 LED Industry
1.5.3 Computer Industry
1.5.4 Energy Industry
1.5.5 Telecommunications Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Market
1.8.1 Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (
