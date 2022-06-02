PM2.5 Monitors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PM2.5 Monitors market was valued at 64.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A PM2.5 Monitor is a kind of equipment which can monitor and measure the concentration of PM2.5 particles in the air.PM2.5 is the abbreviation for fine Particulate Matter with a diameter smaller than 2.5 microns. (By comparison, human hair diameters range from 40 to 120 microns.) PM2.5 is produced by combustion, including vehicle exhaust, and by chemical reactions between gases such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds. The classification of PM2.5 monitors includes Beta Attenuation Monitor, TEOM Monitor and Others, and the proportion of Beta Attenuation Monitor in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016. PM2.5 monitors is widely used for Outdoor monitoring and indoor monitoring. The most proportion of PM2.5 monitors is outdoor monitoring, and the proportion in 2016 is 75%. The trend of Outdoor Monitoring is decreasing. North America is the largest supplier of PM2.5 Monitors, with a production market share nearly 52% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of PM2.5 Monitors Media, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

By Market Verdors:

Thermo Fisher

3M

PerkinElmer

TSI

FPI

Hebei Sailhero

Teledyne API

Universtar

SDL

METONE

Kanomax

Horiba

UniTec

Enviro Technology

Aeroqual

By Types:

TEOM Monitor

Beta Attenuation Monitor

By Applications:

Outdoor Monitoring

Indoor Monitoring

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PM2.5 Monitors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PM2.5 Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 TEOM Monitor

1.4.3 Beta Attenuation Monitor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PM2.5 Monitors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Outdoor Monitoring

1.5.3 Indoor Monitoring

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PM2.5 Monitors Market

1.8.1 Global PM2.5 Monitors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PM2.5 Monitors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PM2.5 Monitors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PM2.5 Monitors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PM2.5 Monitors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global PM2.5 Monitors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PM2.5 Monitors Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America PM2.5 Monitors Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America PM2.5 Monitors Sales Volume Growth Rate (

