Sawmill Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sawmill market was valued at 1131.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sawmill is a wood where logs are cut into lumber. They are the forest products and mainly used for the needs of the construction, joinery, furniture and packaging industries. They are produced for native forests and plantations. There are two sawmill products: softwood and hardwood.Sawmill downstream is wide and recently construction and furniture have acquired increasing significance in various fields of sawmill. Globally, the sawmill market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction which accounts for nearly 73.48% of total downstream consumption of sawmill in global. The raw materials of sawmill are from forests or plantations and most companies have their own forest. Sawmill can be classified to softwood and hardwood and hardwood is more expensive than softwood. Softwood is ideal for a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction. Hardwood timber is used for furniture, flooring, decks and pergolas. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, sawmill production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Sawmill is estimated to be 574 M m3. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

West Fraser

Canfor

Weyerhaeuser

Stora Enso

Georgia-Pacific

Interfor

Sierra Pacific Industries

Hampton Affiliates

Arauco

Tolko

Holzindustrie Schweighofer

Pheifer

Klausner Holz Thüringen

Sodra

SCA

Ante-holz GmbH

Rayonier Advanced Materials (Tembec)

Moelven

Rettenmeier Group

Hyne Timber

By Types:

Softwood Lumber

Hardwood Lumber

By Applications:

Construction

Furniture

Packaging and Joinery Industries

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sawmill Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sawmill Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Softwood Lumber

1.4.3 Hardwood Lumber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sawmill Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Furniture

1.5.4 Packaging and Joinery Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sawmill Market

1.8.1 Global Sawmill Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sawmill Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sawmill Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sawmill Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sawmill Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sawmill Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sawmill Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sawmill Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Sawmill Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Sawmill Sales Volume Capacity, Re

