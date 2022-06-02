Popcorn Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Popcorn market was valued at 323.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or “pop”) is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns.The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder`s-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. Geographically, the global popcorn market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other. The USA held the largest share in the global popcorn products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 56% in 2016. The next is Europe.

By Market Verdors:

ConAgra

Weaver Popcorn

PepsiCo

Amplify

Snyders-Lance

Butterkist

American Popcorn

Angies Artisan Treats

Borges

Chamerfood

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Newman`s Own

Aramidth International

Joe and Seph

Mages

Inter-Grain

Quinn

By Types:

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Popcorn Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Popcorn Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ready-to-eat popcorn

1.4.3 Microwave popcorn

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Popcorn Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Popcorn Market

1.8.1 Global Popcorn Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Popcorn Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Popcorn Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Popcorn Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Popcorn Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Popcorn Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Popcorn Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Popcorn Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Popcorn Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Popcorn Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-20

