Opacifier Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Opacifier market was valued at 195.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Opaque polymer is a styrene acrylic copolymer emulsion to provide the opacity of emulsion paint. The emulsion particle is styrene-acrylic copolymer bead consist of hollow. It is an advanced polymeric opacifiers enginerred mainly to improve the efficiency of TiO2. The opaque polymer can provide an effective way to reduce raw material costs and improve hiding in a range of products, including interior or exterior coatings from flat to semigloss.There are several Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) manufactures in the world, the manufactures include Dow, Arkema, Ashland, Hankuck and others. Global Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production has reached about 128160 MT in 2015, increase 4.84% compared with last year, the average growth rate of Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production is about 6.62% from 2011 to 2016. Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production mainly focus on USA and Europe. USA Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) take about 48.17% market share of global Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 20.85%.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

Arkema

Ashland

Interpolymer

Junneng

Hankuck

Visen

Indulor

By Types:

Solid Content 30%

Solid Content 40%

By Applications:

Painting and Coating

Detergents

Personal Care

