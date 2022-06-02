Water Saving Shower Heads Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Water Saving Shower Heads market was valued at 838.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Shower heads is a type of sanitary ware which is widely used in bathroom in our life. Water saving shower heads are shower heads which are designed to decrease water usage. There are a number of reasons to choose a shower head which uses water efficiently, including a desire to save money on water bills, or a need to comply with localized water usage restrictions.Hansgrohe AG (Germany) accounted for 9.69% of the water saving shower heads revenue market share in 2015. Grohe AG (Germany), Jaquar & Company Private Limited (India), Kohler Co. (US), Moen, Inc. (US) are the key players.

By Market Verdors:

Aqualisa

Gainsborough Showers

Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG

Grohe AG

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

Jaquar & Company Private Limited

Kohler Co.

Masco Corporation

Hansgrohe AG

Moen, Inc.

MX Group

ROHL LLC

TRITON SHOWERS

Vigo Industries LLC

Vola A/S

Zoe Industries, Inc.

By Types:

Digital Showers

Electric Showers

Mixer Showers

Power Showers

Eco Showers

Thermostatic Mixer Showers

By Applications:

Household Use

Commercial Use

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Digital Showers

1.4.3 Electric Showers

1.4.4 Mixer Showers

1.4.5 Power Showers

1.4.6 Eco Showers

1.4.7 Thermostatic Mixer Showers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Household Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market

1.8.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Water Saving Shower Heads Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2

