Mica Tape for Insulation Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mica Tape for Insulation market was valued at 539.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mica Tape is a high quality insulation material, non-toxic, tasteless, high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance, anti-aging, corrosion resistance, dielectric strength up to A-level. Especially its high temperature resistance and re-processing cannot be replaced by other material, and is the best high temperature resistance, insulation material.Mica Tapes are mainly classified into the following types: Mica Glass Tapes and Mica Polyester Tapes. Mica Glass Tapes accounted for the larger part of the revenue market, with 70.79% in 2019. In terms of voltage, Mica Tape for Insulation can be divided into the following types: 3.3 to 6 kV, > 6 kV to 10 kV and > 10 kV. The proportion of > 6 kV to 10 kV is about 49.24% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

ISOVOLTA Group

VonRoll

Nippon Rika

Elinar (Cogebi)

Jufeng

Krempel

Taihu

Shanghai Tongli

Chhaperia

OKABE MICA

Spbsluda

Glory Mica

Electrolock

Jyoti

Sakti Mica

Ruby Mica

By Types:

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape

By Applications:

3.3 to 6 kV

> 6 kV to 10 kV

> 10 kV

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis

Global and Regional Market Analysis

Market Trends

Opportunities and Drivers

Porters Five Force Analysis

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mica Tape for Insulation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mica Glass Tape

1.4.3 Mica Polyester Tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 3.3 to 6 kV

1.5.3 > 6 kV to 10 kV

1.5.4 > 10 kV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market

1.8.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mica Tape for Insulation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021

