Area Rugs Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Area Rugs market was valued at 1220.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Area Rugs are pieces of thick, heavy material that are used to cover usually a section of a floor.As for area rugs, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various kinds of area rugs supplied in the market. Area rugs are widely used in residential places, offices and other commercial places, vehicles and so on.

By Market Verdors:

Balta Industries

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Nourison Industries

OW (Oriental Weavers)

Shaw Industries

The Dixie Group

By Types:

Wool Area Rug

Silk Area Rug

Cotton Area Rug

Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

Animal Skins Area Rug

Synthetics Area Rug

By Applications:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

