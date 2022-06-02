Nickel Sulfate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nickel Sulfate market was valued at 184.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 °C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 °C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide. X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO46H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+. Nickel sulfate industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the China, Taiwan, Japan and Europe. As for output value, Europe and North America output value accounted for more than 60.38% of the total output value of global nickel sulfate market. Norilsk Nickel is the world leading manufacturer in global nickel sulfate market with the market share of 13.94%, in terms of revenue. In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the decrease in production capacity, expected that the nickel sulfate raw material price might be slightly higher in the short term. Moreover, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nickel sulfate. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The average price of nickel sulfate will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the function and technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

By Market Verdors:

Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM)

Mechema

Outotec

Nicomet

Coremax

Zenith

SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry

Jinchuan

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Jinco Nonferrous

Huaze Cobalt & Nickel

Guangxi Yinyi

By Types:

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-Purity Grade

By Applications:

Electroplating

Chemical Industry

Battery

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nickel Sulfate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nickel Sulfate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 EN Grade

1.4.3 Plating Grade

1.4.4 High-Purity Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nickel Sulfate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electroplating

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Battery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nickel Sulfate Market

1.8.1 Global Nickel Sulfate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nickel Sulfate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nickel Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nickel Sulfate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nickel Sulfate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nickel Sulfate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nickel Sulfate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Nickel Sulfate Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Nickel Sulfate

