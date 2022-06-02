White Portland Cements Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global White Portland Cements market was valued at 2181.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

White cement is a powdery material which hardens when mixed with water. It serves as binder for natural and artificially processed aggregates, such as sand and gravel, for production of mortar, plaster and concrete. White cement has essentially the same properties as grey cement, except for color. The whiteness of the cement depends on the raw materials and the manufacturing process. It is the metal oxides primarily iron and manganese that influence the whiteness and undertone of cement.Asia is the largest market segment of White Portland Cements, with a consumption market share nearly 41.66% in 2018, followed by Middle East with a consumption market share nearly 21.97% in 2018. In the industry, Cementir Holding has the large revenue market share in 2018, while Cimsa (including Cemex) and Dycherhoff ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 21.25%, 11.62% and 5.91% in 2018. The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

By Market Verdors:

Cementir Holding

Cimsa (including Cemex)

Dyckerhoff GmbH

JK Cement

Birla White

Yinshan White Cement

Breedon Group

Cementos Portland Valderrivas

Taiheiyo Cement

Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company

Hebei Qianbao

Royal Cement

Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Federal White Cement

Siam City Cement Company Limited

Saveh White Cement Co

Union Corp

Sotacib

Cimento (OYAK)

By Types:

Normal

High Early Strength

Sulfate Resistant

By Applications:

Construction Projects

Decorative Work

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by White Portland Cements Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global White Portland Cements Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Normal

1.4.3 High Early Strength

1.4.4 Sulfate Resistant

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global White Portland Cements Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction Projects

1.5.3 Decorative Work

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global White Portland Cements Market

1.8.1 Global White Portland Cements Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global White Portland Cements Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global White Portland Cements Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers White Portland Cements Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global White Portland Cements Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

