Isobutene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Isobutene market was valued at 456.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Isobutene is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.The classification of Isobutene includes MTBE Cracking, Tert-butanol (TBA), and the proportion of MTBE Cracking in 2017 is about 73.9%, However, growing concerns regarding groundwater contamination caused due to leakage of MTBE coupled with increasing popularity of ethanol as a gasoline blending agent is expected to segment impact growth negatively. Isobutene is widely used in Butyl Rubber, MMA, PIB and other. The most proportion of Isobutene is used in Butyl Rubber, and the consumption proportion is about 54.2% in 2017. North America is the largest supplier of Isobutene, with a production market share 42%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 31%.

By Market Verdors:

Lyondell Basell

TPC Group

Exxon Mobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Enterprise Products Partners

Evonik

Yuhua Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Qifa Chemical

Songwon

Qixiang

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Weifang Binhai

By Types:

MTBE Cracking

Tert-butanol (TBA)

By Applications:

Butyl Rubber

MMA

PIB

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Isobutene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Isobutene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 MTBE Cracking

1.4.3 Tert-butanol (TBA)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Isobutene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Butyl Rubber

1.5.3 MMA

1.5.4 PIB

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Isobutene Market

1.8.1 Global Isobutene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Isobutene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Isobutene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Isobutene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Isobutene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Isobutene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Isobutene Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Isobutene Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Isobutene Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Isobutene Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue,

