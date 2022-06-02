Bundling Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bundling tape are primarily used as a packaging adhesive for sealing heavy weight boxes or materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bundling Tape in global, including the following market information:

The global Bundling Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Sided Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bundling Tape include 3M, Intertape, Tesa, Canadian, Saint-Gobain Performance, Krush Adhesive Tape, Sekisui TA, Pro Tapes & Specialties and PPM. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bundling Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bundling Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bundling Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Bundling Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bundling Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Bundling Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bundling Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bundling Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bundling Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bundling Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bundling Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bundling Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bundling Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bundling Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bundling Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bundling Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bundling Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bundling Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bundling Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bundling Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bundling Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bundling Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bundling Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bundling Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Single Sided Tapes

4.1.3 Double Sided

