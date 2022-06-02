Protein A Purification Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Protein A are all commonly used to purify, immobilize or detect immunoglobulins. Each of these immunoglobulin-binding proteins has a different antibody binding profile in terms of the portion of the antibody that is recognized and the species and type of antibodies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Protein A Purification Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Protein A Purification Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Protein A Purification Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Agarose-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Protein A Purification Resin include Cytiva (Danaher), Merck KGaA, Purolite Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Repligen Corporation, GenScript and Abcam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Protein A Purification Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Agarose-based
Glass/Silica-based
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Research Labs
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Protein A Purification Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Protein A Purification Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Protein A Purification Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Protein A Purification Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Protein A Purification Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cytiva (Danaher)
Merck KGaA
Purolite Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Repligen Corporation
GenScript
Abcam
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Protein A Purification Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Protein A Purification Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Protein A Purification Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Protein A Purification Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Protein A Purification Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Protein A Purification Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Protein A Purification Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Protein A Purification Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Protein A Purification Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Protein A Purification Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Protein A Purification Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protein A Purification Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Protein A Purification Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein A Purification Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protein A Purification Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
