Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nylon-MXD6 is a crystalline polyamide produced by condensation of m-phenylenedimethylamine (mxda) and adipic acid. Unlike nylon 6 and nylon 66, nylon-mxd6 is an aliphatic polyamide containing aromatic rings in its main chain. Compared with nylon 6 and nylon 66, nylon-mxd6 has the following advantages: higher strength and elastic modulus; high glass transition temperature; low water absorption and moisture permeability; favorable crystallization speed, easy molding and manufacturing; and excellent gas resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine market was valued at 364.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 572 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon MXD6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine include MGC, Solvay, Toyobo, EMS and CAC Groupts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon MXD6
M-xylylenediamine
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packing Material
Automotive Parts
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MGC
Solvay
Toyobo
EMS
CAC Groupts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
