Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nylon-MXD6 is a crystalline polyamide produced by condensation of m-phenylenedimethylamine (mxda) and adipic acid. Unlike nylon 6 and nylon 66, nylon-mxd6 is an aliphatic polyamide containing aromatic rings in its main chain. Compared with nylon 6 and nylon 66, nylon-mxd6 has the following advantages: higher strength and elastic modulus; high glass transition temperature; low water absorption and moisture permeability; favorable crystallization speed, easy molding and manufacturing; and excellent gas resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine market was valued at 364.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 572 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon MXD6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine include MGC, Solvay, Toyobo, EMS and CAC Groupts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon MXD6

M-xylylenediamine

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packing Material

Automotive Parts

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MGC

Solvay

Toyobo

EMS

CAC Groupts

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon MXD6 and Metaxylylenediamine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

