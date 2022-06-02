Linseed Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Linseed is a major source of Omega-3's and ALA – fatty acids that help treat various skin conditions, like acne, eczema, and flakiness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linseed Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Linseed Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Linseed Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Linseed Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Linseed Extract market was valued at 2099.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2485 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flax Lignan 20% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Linseed Extract include Silab, Huakang Biotechnology, Rainbow Biotech, BioGin, Wincobel, Risun bio-tech and Pincredit Bio-tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

