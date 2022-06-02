Caustic Lye Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Caustic Lye or known as caustic soda, is an inorganic compound with the formula NaOH.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Caustic Lye in global, including the following market information:
Global Caustic Lye Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Caustic Lye Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Caustic Lye companies in 2021 (%)
The global Caustic Lye market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Caustic Soda Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Caustic Lye include Dow, OxyChem, Westlake, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh, INEOS Chemicals, Asahi Glass and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Caustic Lye manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Caustic Lye Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Caustic Lye Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Caustic Soda
Caustic Flakes
Global Caustic Lye Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Caustic Lye Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Global Caustic Lye Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Caustic Lye Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Caustic Lye revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Caustic Lye revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Caustic Lye sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Caustic Lye sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
OxyChem
Westlake
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
INEOS Chemicals
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Nobian
Hanwha Chemical
Ercros
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
BASF
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
Kem One
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemica
Xinjiang Tianye
Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical (Taixing)
Haili Chemical
Huatai Group
Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caustic Lye Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Caustic Lye Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Caustic Lye Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Caustic Lye Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Caustic Lye Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Caustic Lye Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Caustic Lye Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Caustic Lye Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Caustic Lye Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Caustic Lye Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Caustic Lye Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caustic Lye Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Caustic Lye Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caustic Lye Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Caustic Lye Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caustic Lye Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Caustic Lye Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Liquid Caustic Soda
4.1.3 Caustic Flakes
4.2 By Type – Global Caust
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/