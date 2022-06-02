2-Coumaranone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Coumaranone (2C) is manufactured in three steps: condensation of glyoxylic acid with phenol, followed. by a reduction, then a lactonisation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Coumaranone in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Coumaranone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Coumaranone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 2-Coumaranone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Coumaranone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity, ?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Coumaranone include Jiangsu Changqing, Jiangsu Hongxing Chemical Co, CAC Nantong Chemical Co and Weifang Ruihai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Coumaranone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Coumaranone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Coumaranone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity, ?98%

Purity, ?96%

Others

Global 2-Coumaranone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Coumaranone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global 2-Coumaranone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Coumaranone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Coumaranone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Coumaranone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Coumaranone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 2-Coumaranone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangsu Changqing

Jiangsu Hongxing Chemical Co

CAC Nantong Chemical Co

Weifang Ruihai

