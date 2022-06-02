Industrial Repair Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Repair Adhesives are specifically designed to provide outstanding erosion and corrosion protection and chemical resistance for equipment operating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Repair Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Industrial Repair Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Repair Adhesives market was valued at 3333.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4710.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Repair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Repair Adhesives include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Dow, Sika, Bostik (Arkema), Belzona, ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton) and Enecon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Repair Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Repair
Rubber Repair
Concrete Repair
Others
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Manufacturing
Metallurgy
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Power Plant
Water Treatment
Mining
Marine
Others
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Repair Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Repair Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Repair Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Industrial Repair Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
3M
Dow
Sika
Bostik (Arkema)
Belzona
ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton)
Enecon
Hernon
Permabond
Krylex (Chemence)
Alvin Products (Dampney)
Chester Molecular
Unique Polymer Systems
Devcon(ITW)
Abatron
Resimac
Momentive (KCC)
Sharp Chemical
SealXpert Products
Hubei Huitian
Shanghai Kangda
Darbond
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Repair Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Repair Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Repair Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Repair Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Repair Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Repair Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
