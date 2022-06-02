Industrial MRO Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) Industrial Adhesives in this report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial MRO Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Industrial MRO Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial MRO Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Repair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial MRO Adhesives include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Dow, Sika, Bostik (Arkema), Belzona, ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton) and Enecon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial MRO Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Repair

Rubber Repair

Concrete Repair

Others

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Manufacturing

Metallurgy

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Power Plant

Water Treatment

Mining

Marine

Others

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial MRO Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial MRO Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial MRO Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial MRO Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial MRO Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

3M

Dow

Sika

Bostik (Arkema)

Belzona

ARC Industrial Coatings (Chesterton)

Enecon

Hernon

Permabond

Krylex (Chemence)

Alvin Products (Dampney)

Chester Molecular

Unique Polymer Systems

Devcon(ITW)

Abatron

Resimac

Momentive (KCC)

Sharp Chemical

SealXpert Products

Hubei Huitian

Shanghai Kangda

Darbond

