PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PTFE coated glass fabric is constructed from a PTFE impregnated brown fibre glass cloth with a grey PTFE coating on one side.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics include Gore, PAR Group, FIBERFLON, Taconic, Kastilo Technische Gewebe GmbH, Techbelt, EDER, Steinbach and Hardick, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?1mm
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Electrical
Industrial
Others
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gore
PAR Group
FIBERFLON
Taconic
Kastilo Technische Gewebe GmbH
Techbelt
EDER
Steinbach
Hardick
Diatex
Fluorplastics GmbH
Unitech Glass Tech Pvt. Ltd
Jiujiang PTFE
Jiangsu Mutiflon
ESONE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTFE-coated Glass Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE-coated Glass Fabric
