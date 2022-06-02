PVC-free Blister Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVC-free Blister Packaging provides a barrier against moisture, light, oxygen and gases. It also offers fracture-free forming capability with improved spring-back characteristics, and improved sustainability due to halogen-free components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC-free Blister Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PVC-free Blister Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC-free Blister Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoforming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC-free Blister Packaging include Amcor, Tekni-Plex and Sonoco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC-free Blister Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Consumer Goods

Others

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PVC-free Blister Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC-free Blister Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC-free Blister Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC-free Blister Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PVC-free Blister Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Tekni-Plex

Sonoco

