Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Food Grade Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Activated Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coal Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon, Cabot Norit, Ingevity Corporation, Haycarb, Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon, China Energy Investment Corporation and ADA-ES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coal Based
Coconut Shell Based
Wood Based
Others
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Water Treatment
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Other
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Food Grade Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Jacobi Carbons
Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon
Cabot Norit
Ingevity Corporation
Haycarb
Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon
China Energy Investment Corporation
ADA-ES
Fujian Xinsen Carbon
MuLinSen Activated Carbon
Shanxi Xinhua Chemical
Boyce Carbon
DESOTEC Activated Carbon
Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon
Fujian Zhixing
Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH
Active Char Products
CarboTech AC GmbH
Donau Carbon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Activated Carbon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Activated Carbon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Activated Carbon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Activated Carbon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Activated Carbon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
