Food Grade Nylon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Nylon in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Food Grade Nylon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon 6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Nylon include Industrial Brushware Industries, Cast Nylon India, Ganesh Brush Manufacturer, Aetna Plastics, BASF, AdvanSix, Lanxess, DOMO Chemicals and Huntsman and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Global Food Grade Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage Packaging

Engineering Plastics

Others

Global Food Grade Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food Grade Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Industrial Brushware Industries

Cast Nylon India

Ganesh Brush Manufacturer

Aetna Plastics

BASF

AdvanSix

Lanxess

DOMO Chemicals

Huntsman

Invista

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Nylon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Nylon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Nylon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Nylon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Nylon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Nylon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Nylon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Nylon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Nylon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Nylon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Nylon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Nylon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Nylon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Nylon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Nylon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Nylon Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Grade Nylon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

