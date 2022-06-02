High Oleic Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Oleic Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global High Oleic Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Oleic Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High Oleic Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Oleic Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic High Oleic Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Oleic Oil include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Limited, PPB Berhad, Adams Group, Colorado Mills, Jivo Wellness, CHS and James Richardson & Sons, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Oleic Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Oleic Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Oleic Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic High Oleic Oil

Conventional High Oleic Oil

Global High Oleic Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Oleic Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Personal Care Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

Global High Oleic Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Oleic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Oleic Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Oleic Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Oleic Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Oleic Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge Limited

PPB Berhad

Adams Group

Colorado Mills

Jivo Wellness

CHS

James Richardson & Sons

Macjerry Sunflower

Aston Food and Food Ingredients

Oilseed International

Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Oils

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Oleic Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Oleic Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Oleic Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Oleic Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Oleic Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Oleic Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Oleic Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Oleic Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Oleic Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Oleic Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Oleic Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Oleic Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Oleic Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Oleic Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Oleic Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Oleic Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global High Oleic Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic High Oleic Oil



