Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly(ethylene terephthalate) in global, including the following market information:

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Poly(ethylene terephthalate) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Grade PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poly(ethylene terephthalate) include Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC, JBF, Octal, Sinopec Yizheng, Sanfangxiang Group, Dhunseri Petrochem Limited and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Poly(ethylene terephthalate) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiber Grade PET

Film Grade PET

Bottle Grade PET

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Textile Industry

Other

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indorama Ventures

Alpek

FENC

JBF

Octal

Sinopec Yizheng

Sanfangxiang Group

Dhunseri Petrochem Limited

SABIC

NEO GROUP

Lotte Chemical

Nan Ya

Sibur

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob

 

