Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly(ethylene terephthalate) in global, including the following market information:
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Poly(ethylene terephthalate) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber Grade PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poly(ethylene terephthalate) include Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC, JBF, Octal, Sinopec Yizheng, Sanfangxiang Group, Dhunseri Petrochem Limited and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Poly(ethylene terephthalate) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fiber Grade PET
Film Grade PET
Bottle Grade PET
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Textile Industry
Other
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Poly(ethylene terephthalate) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Indorama Ventures
Alpek
FENC
JBF
Octal
Sinopec Yizheng
Sanfangxiang Group
Dhunseri Petrochem Limited
SABIC
NEO GROUP
Lotte Chemical
Nan Ya
Sibur
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poly(ethylene terephthalate) Companies
