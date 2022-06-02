Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Fireproofing Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Wood Fireproofing Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wood Fireproofing Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Fireproofing Coatings include Sherwin, BASF, Rudolf Hensel, Nordtreat AS, Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas, Teknos Group, ICA Group, Envirograf and Flame Stop. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Fireproofing Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin

BASF

Rudolf Hensel

Nordtreat AS

Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas

Teknos Group

ICA Group

Envirograf

Flame Stop

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Fireproofing Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Fireproofing Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Fire

