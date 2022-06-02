Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Fireproofing Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Wood Fireproofing Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wood Fireproofing Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Fireproofing Coatings include Sherwin, BASF, Rudolf Hensel, Nordtreat AS, Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas, Teknos Group, ICA Group, Envirograf and Flame Stop. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wood Fireproofing Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based
Solvent-based
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Interior Applications
Exterior Applications
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Wood Fireproofing Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sherwin
BASF
Rudolf Hensel
Nordtreat AS
Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas
Teknos Group
ICA Group
Envirograf
Flame Stop
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Fireproofing Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Fireproofing Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Fireproofing Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Fireproofing Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Fire
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/